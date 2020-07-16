DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. 47,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,517. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.75. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

