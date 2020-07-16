DraftCoin (DFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,767.76

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $40,767.76 and $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

