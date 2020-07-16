Electra Trading 18.4% Higher This Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Electra has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $9,409.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electra has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Denarius (D) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,556,955,188 coins and its circulating supply is 28,689,798,635 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

