Elysian Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $66,550.97 and approximately $199,015.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.04983775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033131 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

