Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 913 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $160.80 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.64.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

