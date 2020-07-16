Empowered Funds LLC Sells 261 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $301.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.81 and a 1 year high of $307.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

