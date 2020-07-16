Etherparty (FUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.48 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $352,632.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.33 or 0.04993471 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033157 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

