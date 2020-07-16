Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Acquires New Position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 415.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 79,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 240,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 73,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 504,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,836. The company has a market cap of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

PEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.61.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

