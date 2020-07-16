Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Has $56,000 Stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 95.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,851. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

