Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Invests $212,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,934. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

