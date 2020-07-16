Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Invests $41,000 in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 533,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.73. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.