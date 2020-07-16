Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Purchases 429 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,140,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. 20,855,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,580,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

