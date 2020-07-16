Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Sells 3,471 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.4% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 891.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 49,292 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47,498.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 246,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

