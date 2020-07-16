Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Sells 3,566 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 11.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.55. 284,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,413. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $108.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.