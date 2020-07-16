First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 18,537 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $323.00. 2,931,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,516. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.