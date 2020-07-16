First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $17.08 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.81. 1,115,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

