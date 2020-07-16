First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.97. 3,295,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,734. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

