First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $42.86 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269,183 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

