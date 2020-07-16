First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 563 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cintas by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cintas by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $2,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $6.92 on Wednesday, reaching $277.22. The company had a trading volume of 206,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.91.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

