Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $521.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $452.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.90. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.50.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,550 shares of company stock valued at $94,123,058. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.