Foresight Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 175.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 454,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,840,000 after buying an additional 81,255 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $292,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.