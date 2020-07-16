Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,554. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.85. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.