Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -900.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSP shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

