Gabelli Value Plus + Trust PLC (LON:GVP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Gabelli Value Plus + Trust PLC (LON:GVP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is an increase from Gabelli Value Plus + Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GVP stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.70. Gabelli Value Plus + Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.72 ($1.81).
Gabelli Value Plus + Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Value Plus + Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Value Plus + Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.