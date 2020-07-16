Gabelli Value Plus + Trust PLC (LON:GVP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Gabelli Value Plus + Trust PLC (LON:GVP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is an increase from Gabelli Value Plus + Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GVP stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.70. Gabelli Value Plus + Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.72 ($1.81).

Gabelli Value Plus + Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

