Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,500,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,649,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

