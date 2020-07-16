Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $23.85 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded up $8.91 on Wednesday, reaching $364.37. The company had a trading volume of 892,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,276. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.