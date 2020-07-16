Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $27.23 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 270,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

