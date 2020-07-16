Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $27.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.66. 523,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.01 and a 200-day moving average of $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

