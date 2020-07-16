Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 3.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $31,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.20. 887,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,441. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

