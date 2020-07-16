Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $42.41 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 4.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $42,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.21. 4,469,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,147,841. The firm has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

