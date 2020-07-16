Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $722.20.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $16.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $865.81. 65,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,445. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $863.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

