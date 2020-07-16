Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,685 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

