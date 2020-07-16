Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Invests $4.49 Million in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 181,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned about 0.14% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 37.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 257.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 201,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes bought 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

