Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

