Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 13,605 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Dunkin Brands Group makes up 3.2% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 59,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

DNKN traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 655,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,154. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

