Global Water Resources Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

TSE:GWR opened at C$14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.99. The stock has a market cap of $331.29 million and a PE ratio of 165.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

