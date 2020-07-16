Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $3.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS.

NYSE GS traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $216.93. 10,288,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,268. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

