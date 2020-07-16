GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00006189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $275.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.01950351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00191877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000207 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

