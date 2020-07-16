Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.52

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 334981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 58,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

