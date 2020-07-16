Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.52

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 334981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.
GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.
In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 58,616 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
