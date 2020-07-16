Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Plans GBX 0.99 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Monday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GRIO stock opened at GBX 82.25 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 million and a P/E ratio of -34.27. Ground Rents Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.17). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

About Ground Rents Income Fund

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.