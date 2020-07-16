Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Plans GBX 0.99 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Monday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GRIO stock opened at GBX 82.25 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 million and a P/E ratio of -34.27. Ground Rents Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.17). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
About Ground Rents Income Fund
