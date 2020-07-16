Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

ABBV traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.