Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

BAC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 1,028,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,770,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

