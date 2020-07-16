Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

WFC traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,923,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,068,617. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.