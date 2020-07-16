Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

