Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

LMT stock traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.37. The stock had a trading volume of 754,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,276. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.