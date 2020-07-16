Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 23,394 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,901,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 648.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,733,000 after buying an additional 1,774,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 366.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after buying an additional 723,891 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.79. 900,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

