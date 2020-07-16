Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 79,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. 4,492,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,338,214. The company has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.