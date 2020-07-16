Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,726 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,122,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,309. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

