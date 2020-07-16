Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,922 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,518,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $285,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,582,000.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,422. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Comments


