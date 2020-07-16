Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 748,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

